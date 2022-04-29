Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees big risk that Russia talks will end -Interfax Ukraine

Updated: 29-04-2022 23:56 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday said there was a big risk that peace talks with Moscow would end and blamed public anger over what he said were atrocities by Russian troops, Interfax Ukraine reported.

"People (Ukrainians) want to kill them. When that kind of attitude exists, it's hard to talk about things," Interfax quoted him as telling Polish journalists.

