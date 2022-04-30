Russia does not consider itself at war with NATO, blames Kyiv for talks deadlock - agencies
Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 00:45 IST
Russia does not consider itself to be at war with NATO over Ukraine since such a development would increase the risks of a nuclear war, RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.
RIA also said Lavrov told the Dubai-based Al Arabiya channel that Ukraine was at fault for stalled peace talks with Russia, blaming what he said was Kyiv's changing negotiating positions.
