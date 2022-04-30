Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department challenges Alabama law on trans youth care

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2022 04:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 04:27 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department said it filed a complaint on Friday challenging a law in Alabama that criminalizes some gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth.

Earlier this month, Alabama's Republican governor signed into law the bill, which makes it a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison to provide medical care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers and surgery to help align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.

