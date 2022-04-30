Patiala clashes: IG, SSP among 3 police officers transferred

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred the inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police, a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The police officers were transferred on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik will be the new senior superintendent of police for Patiala.

Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala. The Four people were injured as the two groups clashed outside a temple in Patiala and hurled stones at each other on Friday and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)