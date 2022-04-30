UP: Kidnapped boy rescued

The 13-year-old son of a businessman who had been kidnapped from Basti district of Uttar Pradesh last week was rescued and two kidnappers were arrested on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the kidnappers -- brothers Aditya Singh and Suraj Singh -- had business links with Ashok Kumar Kasodhan, the father of the boy, and had demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

The arrested duo had intended to use the ransom money to pay off their debt.

The boy was abducted from the Rudhauli police station area of Basti on April 23, Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said.

The kidnappers had kept him in Sahjanwa in Gorakhpur. He was rescued by a team of the district police and the Special Task Force (STF).

The police have handed over the teenager to his family members.

The police officer said the accused would be slapped with charges under the stringent National Security Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)