Russia says it hit 389 targets in Ukraine overnight

Russia said on Saturday that its artillery units had struck 389 Ukrainian targets overnight, including 35 control points, 15 arms and ammunition depots, and several areas where Ukrainian troops and equipment were concentrated.
Russia's defence ministry said that its missiles had hit four ammunition and fuel depots.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
