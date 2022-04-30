Left Menu

Two brothers arrested with 107 kg ganja in Odisha's Ganjam

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 14:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two brothers were arrested with 107 kg ganja in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Saturday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested the duo from Raghunathsahi village in Buguda police station area, they said.

Ganja weighing 107 kg, 517 gm opium, 607 gm gold, 196 gm silver, an SUV and 29 parcels of land were seized from their possession, police said.

A case was filed and further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

