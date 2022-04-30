Following are Saturday's commodities prices.

(All rates in Rs/quintal) Rice Fine 4800-5200: Medium 3600-4200: Jowar 2400-3000: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4100-4300: Coriander Seed 12000-16000: Chilies fine 19000-20000: Potato Big 2000-2200: Medium 1600-2000: Onion Big 1200-1300: Medium 600-800: Small 400-600: Tamarind 6000-10000: Garlic 4500-5000: Horsegram 5600-6000: Wheat 2600-4000 Turmeric 8500-13500: Turdhal 8500-10600: Green Gram Dhal 9400-10200: Black gram dal 9800-12000: Bengal Gramdhal 6000-7000: Mustard 7500-8400: Gingelly 12000-12800: Sugar 3600-3800: Groundnut Seed10000-11000: Copra 19000-20000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1900-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1770-2180 Gingelly oil: 1950-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2450-2550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)