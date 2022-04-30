Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-04-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 15:46 IST
Maha: Postman booked for misplacing over 200 EPIC voter cards in Thane district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An offence has been registered against a postman for allegedly misplacing over 200 EPIC cards of voters in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against Akash Bhoir (27), a contracted postman, under section 427 of the IPC and Indian Public Document Act, inspector R B Pawar (crime) of Kongaon police station under the Bhiwandi division said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said.

As per a complaint lodged by a postmaster, the accused was given the EPIC cards for delivery and while taking them on a motorcycle in February, he misplaced 211 cards between Pimpalghar and Rajnoli, the official said.

The EPIC cards have not been traced as yet and further probe is underway, he added.

