Left Menu

Maha: Illegal abortion centre unearthed in Jalna, seven booked

We have found the centre was charging Rs 40,000 for illegal abortions, he added.A case has been registered under provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy MTP Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and further probe was underway, the official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-04-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 16:30 IST
Maha: Illegal abortion centre unearthed in Jalna, seven booked
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were booked after an illegal abortion centre was unearthed in Jalna district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

In the raid that was carried out by a team led by the civil surgeon and police on Friday night in Dhawaleshwar area here, a female fetus, medicines, abortion kits, a register were seized, they said.

''A woman who was present at the centre to undergo medical termination of a female fetus has been shifted to a nearby hospital. The main accused is a BAMS doctor who ran away with a sonography machine while the raid was underway,'' an official said.

''The raid was carried out after the State Family Welfare Office in Pune received a complaint on April 25 about this centre. On the direction of Jalna Collector Dr Vijay Rathod, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale and police personnel began a probe. We have found the centre was charging Rs 40,000 for illegal abortions,'' he added.

A case has been registered under provisions of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and further probe was underway, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully to see the signs

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you’ll have to look carefully t...

 Australia
2
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

 United States
3
NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

 United States
4
UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

UAE's Hope Mars orbiter captures stunning new aurora on the Red Planet

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022