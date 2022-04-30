Left Menu

France to strengthen military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine -Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 17:56 IST
French President E Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Saturday that France will strengthen its military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the French presidency said in a statement.

Can your mobile phone get a virus? Yes – and you'll have to look carefully to see the signs

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

NASA scientists crack 60-yr mystery of fast magnetic explosions

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

