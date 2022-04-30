France to strengthen military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine -Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 17:56 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Saturday that France will strengthen its military and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the French presidency said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement