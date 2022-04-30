Left Menu

Man ordered 10-year jail for teen rape

A Kandhamal district court on Saturday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years in jail for raping a 15-year-old four years ago.Phulbani special POCSO judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also slapped a penalty of Rs 55,000 on the convicted. Her mother had lodged an FIR with the police after the girl became pregnant.PTI COR HMB KK KK

A Kandhamal district court on Saturday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years in jail for raping a 15-year-old four years ago.

Phulbani special POCSO judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also slapped a penalty of Rs 55,000 on the convicted. The incident occurred in 2018 after the accused established a relationship with the teenager. Her mother had lodged an FIR with the police after the girl became pregnant.

