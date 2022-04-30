HC upholds Annamalai university order on promotion

The Madras High Court has upheld an order of the Registrar of Annamalai University in Tamil Nadu which denied double promotion to a batch of writ petitioners.

Justice D Krishnakumar upheld the April 2021 notification of the varsity, located at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district while dismissing a batch of writ petitions from Dr P Chandramohan and 38 others earlier this week.

In the case on hand, the question is not with regard to denial of promotion, but with regard to grant of two stage-promotion. Further, there is no explicit provision under the State or Regulation for grant of two stage promotion and as such it cannot be said to be contrary to constitutional or statutory provisions, the judge said.

In the absence of specific regulation under UGC or Annamalai University, the claim of the petitioner for two stage/double promotion cannot be legally sustainable. The petitioners also cannot seek the benefit of the doctrine of estoppel or doctrine of acquiescence, based on the evaluation of the screening/selection committee informing the petitioners to appear for the selection process/interview for promotion under the career advancement scheme (CAS). They have not produced any materials to substantiate that they have got three years teaching experience as associate professor or any statutory regulations of UGC or Annamalai University to claim simultaneous promotion in the same selection/interview as professor. ''Therefore, this court has no hesitation to hold that in the absence of any specific provision under UGC regulations, the claim of the petitioners, seeking two stage promotion/double promotion under CAS cannot be considered,'' the judge said and dismissed the petitions.

