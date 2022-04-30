Left Menu

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

The police is directed to secure the presence of the contemners and produce them before this court on June 6, the judges said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-04-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 21:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against two officers attached to the Income Tax department in Salem.

The officials who are to be produced before the court by the police are B L Meena, IRS, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax and B Lapila, Administrative Officer (Grade-III) of the Commissioner of Income Tax in Salem.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Mala issued the non-bailable arrest warrant while passing interim orders on a contempt application from Sampangi Ramaiah of Hosur in Krishnagiri district, on April 27.

The charge against the duo was that they had not implemented the orders passed by the court in December 2018. The petition sought to punish them for willfully disobeying the 2018 orders.

After listing the several dates of adjournments, the judges observed that they are of the view that there is a deliberate and wilful disobedience of the order of this court.

''The respondents have not only flouted the orders of this court, but have shown utmost disregard and disrespect to the orders of this court...this court issues non-bailable warrant to secure the presence of the contemners. The police is directed to secure the presence of the contemners and produce them before this court on June 6,'' the judges said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

