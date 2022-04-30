Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian air forces continuing to strike city of Mariupol

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 22:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military said on Saturday that Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on the besieged city of Mariupol, focusing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.

In a Facebook post, the general staff of the armed forces also said the Ukrainian military had regained control over four settlements in the Kharkiv region.

