Maha: Jobless man ends life

Unable to find a job, a 27-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at Umred town in Nagpur district, police said. The deceased was identified as Pawan Narendra Thakre. He was unemployed for several years and feeling frustrated, said a police official.

On Friday afternoon Thakre allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling hook in his house, the official said, adding that Umred police are conducting probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)