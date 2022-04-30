Ukraine: 3 more tortured bodies seen in Bucha

Left Menu

Another mass grave has been found in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the scene of alleged mass executions of civilians before its recapture by Ukrainian forces in early March, the head of Kyivs regional police force said on Saturday.On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found in the Bucha district, regional police chief Andriy Nebytov wrote on Facebook.

Another mass grave has been found in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the scene of alleged mass executions of civilians before its recapture by Ukrainian forces in early March, the head of Kyiv's regional police force said on Saturday.

“On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found in the Bucha district,” regional police chief Andriy Nebytov wrote on Facebook. “The victims were tortured for a lengthy period of time. Bullet wounds were found on the extremities of their bodies. In the end, each of the men was shot through the ear.” “This is another mass burial made by the occupiers in the Bucha district, the long-suffering district where more than a thousand civilians have been killed and tortured,” Nebytov added.

According to Nebytov's post, the burial site was found in the forest near the village of Myrotske, 10 kilometers (6 miles) northwest of the town of Bucha. Nebytov said the three bodies were being sent for a forensic examination, following a preliminary inspection by the Kyiv regional police.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

