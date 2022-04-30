Missile lands near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-04-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 23:58 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A missile landed on Saturday near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base hosting U.S. and other international forces west of Baghdad but caused no casualties, the state news agency (INA) reported, citing a statement from the U.S.-led international military coalition.
It added that the missile fell "four kilometers away from the base area."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement