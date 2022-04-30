Missile lands near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base - state news agency

A missile landed on Saturday near Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base hosting U.S. and other international forces west of Baghdad but caused no casualties, the state news agency (INA) reported, citing a statement from the U.S.-led international military coalition.

It added that the missile fell "four kilometers away from the base area."

