UK PM told Zelenskiy he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine -Johnson's office

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-05-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:06 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday that he was more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine, a spokesperson for Johnson's office said following a call between the pair.

"He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment they needed to defend themselves," the spokesperson said, adding that Johnson also offered Britain's continued economic and humanitarian support.

