Russian rocket attack destroys Odesa runway

A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraines third-largest city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army said on Saturday.In a Telegram post, Ukraines Operational Command South said there was no way that the Odesa runway could be used as a result of the rocket attack. Odesas regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-05-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:36 IST
Russian rocket attack destroys Odesa runway

A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine's third-largest city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army said on Saturday.

In a Telegram post, Ukraine's Operational Command South said there was no way that the Odesa runway could be used as a result of the rocket attack. Local authorities urged residents of the area to shelter in place as Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing army sources, reported that "several" explosions were heard in Odesa. Odesa's regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea. Maksym Marchenko said there were no reports of any injuries.

Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine, the country's industrial heartland, and capture the country's Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts.(AP) RUP

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

