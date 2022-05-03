Left Menu

Eid: BSF exchanges sweets with Pak, Bangladesh troops at border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 15:04 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday exchanged sweets with its counterparts in Pakistan and Bangladesh at various locations at the front on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The paramilitary force is tasked to guard the two sensitive and important borders with its neighbors.

While it shares a 3,323 long international border (IB) with Pakistan on India's western flank, the India-Bangladesh front on the eastern side of the country is 4,096 kms long.

Sweets were exchanged between Pak Rangers and BSF on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Attari-Wagah joint check post along the IB in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said.

The exchange of sweets was also done all along with the border posts in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura, and Akhnoor under the Jammu frontier of the force.

''BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Rangers and Rangers reciprocated the BSF gesture.'' ''BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating it effectively. Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationship between both border guarding forces,'' the spokesperson said.

A similar exchange of sweets was done between the BSF and its eastern counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), at several points across the front.

The South Bengal frontier of the force headquartered in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, said its troops exchanged sweets and greetings with BGB personnel at Pertrapole (North 24 Parganas district) and other posts.

''Both the border guarding forces share cordial and congenial relations. The exchange of sweets is a goodwill gesture and reflects true comradeship. It also helps in building and strengthening cordial relations,'' the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that along with the greetings of the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, BSF is maintaining ''alertness and strict vigil'' along with the border areas on the eastern front.

