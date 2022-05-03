Left Menu

President Kovind reaches Guwahati on four-day Northeast tour

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:15 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Guwahati International Airport (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Jagdish Mukhi received him.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to Assam and Mizoram from May 3 to 6, 2022. On May 4, 2022, the President will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur, Assam. On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of the North East Festival at Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On May 5, 2022, the President will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl. The Bodo Sahitya Sabha was founded in 1952 and has been working for the development of literature, culture, and language. It is playing a leading role in maintaining coordination among different ethnic groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

