INS Kolkata visited Djibouti as part of anti-piracy patrol by Indian Navy

INS Kolkata visited Djibouti from May 4-7, 2022, as part of the anti-piracy patrol being undertaken by the Indian Navy to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 11:44 IST
INS Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
INS Kolkata visited Djibouti from May 4-7, 2022, as part of the anti-piracy patrol being undertaken by the Indian Navy to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels in the Gulf of Aden. As per a press release from the Ministry of Defence, Captain Prashant Handu, the Commanding Officer called on Colonel Ahmed Daher Djama, Commander of the National Navy of Djibouti and Colonel Wais Omar Bogoreh, Commander-in-Chief of Djibouti Coast Guard during the visit.

"Both dignitaries also visited INS Kolkata, along with personnel from the Djibouti Navy and Coast Guard. The courtesy and camaraderie exhibited by the Djibouti Coast Guard and Navy to INS Kolkata reflects the strong friendship they share with the Indian Navy," the release added. "Indian Navy warships have been deployed in the Gulf of Aden since Oct 2008 for anti-piracy patrol to ensure safe transit of merchant vessels," tweeted the Navy spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

