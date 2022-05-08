Mumbai woman dies while trekking in Nepal; body to be brought home on Sunday night
A 52-year-old woman doctor from Mumbai died while trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, a family member said on Sunday.Dr Pradnya Samant, a resident of Goregaon area here, died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp in Nepal.
A 52-year-old woman doctor from Mumbai died while trekking to the base camp of Mount Everest in Nepal, a family member said on Sunday.
''Dr Pradnya Samant, a resident of Goregaon area here, died of cardiac arrest at the Everest base camp in Nepal. There was no accident,'' he said.
''The body will be brought here by a flight late tonight. The last rites will be performed on Monday at Shivdham crematorium in Goregaon," he said.
