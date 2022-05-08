National Lok Adalat in Thane, Palghar: Over 8,600 cases involving Rs 41 cr settled

Over 8,600 pre-litigation and pending matters involving a cumulative sum of Rs 41.39 crore were settled at the National Lok Adalat held for Thane and Palghar districts, an official said on Sunday.

The NLA was held on Saturday and 7,206 pending matters and 1,462 pre-litigation ones were settled, with the settlement amounts being Rs 39,10,96,190 and Rs 2,28,60,952 respectively, said District Legal Services Authority secretary MR Deshpande, adding that the settlement also included 133 MACT cases with the amount being Rs. 9,21,36,180.

''In one cheque bouncing case, panel chief JR Mulani ensured an amicable settlement after one of the parties, who is in Dubai, participated via Whatsapp call. The total number of cases settled was 8,668 and the amount was Rs 41,39,54,142,'' he said.

Among the highest payouts was Rs 75 lakh given to a 33-year-old widow for the death of her husband in a road accident in June 2017.

