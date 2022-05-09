New Czech central bank governor to be named on Wednesday, no name given

Czech president Milos Zeman will appoint a new central bank governor to replace outgoing chief Jiri Rusnok on Wednesday, the president's spokesman said on Monday, without giving the name of the new governor.

A Czech news website as well as sources form the financial community said last week the new governor would be Ales Michl, a current central bank board member who has argued against interest rate increases the bank has made over the past year.

Also Read: Czech arts collector, patron Meda Mladkova dies at 102

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)