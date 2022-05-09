Left Menu

New Czech central bank governor to be named on Wednesday, no name given

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-05-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:03 IST
Czech central bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
Czech president Milos Zeman will appoint a new central bank governor to replace outgoing chief Jiri Rusnok on Wednesday, the president's spokesman said on Monday, without giving the name of the new governor.

A Czech news website as well as sources form the financial community said last week the new governor would be Ales Michl, a current central bank board member who has argued against interest rate increases the bank has made over the past year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

