China slams U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed the United States for changing the wording on the State Department website about Taiwan, saying "political manipulation" will not succeed in changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The State Department website's section on Taiwan has removed wording both on not supporting Taiwan independence and on acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.

China's government considers the democratically-ruled island to be inviolable Chinese territory.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

