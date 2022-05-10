China slams U.S. for changing Taiwan wording on State Department website
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday slammed the United States for changing the wording on the State Department website about Taiwan, saying "political manipulation" will not succeed in changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The State Department website's section on Taiwan has removed wording both on not supporting Taiwan independence and on acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China.
China's government considers the democratically-ruled island to be inviolable Chinese territory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- Beijing
- Foreign Ministry
- China
- State Department
- United States
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant
Beijing begins 3-day COVID-19 mass testing of 3.5 million people as Shanghai report 51 deaths, highest in a day
Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite
China stocks fall on COVID worries, set to hit 23-month low
China continues to back 'Zero COVID policy' even as cases spike