ED files prosecution complaint in 2014 Andhra PG medical entrance test leak case

Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Ameer Ahamad Kogaluru and others, before the Special Judge (PMLA) Visakhapatnam, in a case relating to question paper leakage of Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Medical Entrance Test-2014 (APPGMET-2014).

Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Ameer Ahamad Kogaluru and others, before the Special Judge (PMLA) Visakhapatnam, in a case relating to question paper leakage of Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Medical Entrance Test-2014 (APPGMET-2014). The prosecution complaint was filed with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused of committing the offense of money laundering and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs 76 Lakh in the form of movable and immovable properties, in the name of Ameer Ahamad Kogaluru and others, said ED.

The said prosecution complaint has been taken cognizance by the Court of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge cum Special Judge for PMLA cases, Visakhapatnam on April 19. ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Crime Investigation Department, Andhra Pradesh Police, against Ameer Ahamad Kogaluru and others, under various sections of IPC and Section 8 of AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair means) Act, 1997. Earlier, a provisional attachment order dated December 2, 2021, was issued attaching assets worth Rs 76 Lakh, including movable and immovable properties located in Davanagere and Mysuru. (ANI)

