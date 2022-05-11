U.S. indicts Haitian national for alleged role in 2021 kidnapping of missionaries
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 03:20 IST
A U.S. grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Haitian national for conspiracy to commit hostage taking in the kidnapping of 16 American missionaries in Haiti in 2021.
The indictment charges Joly Germine, 29, who prosecutors describe as a leader of the 400 Mawozo gang. He is the first defendant to be charged in connection with the missionaries’ kidnapping, the U.S. Justice Department said.
