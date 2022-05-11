Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the highest-ranking German government official to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, announced the reopening of the German embassy in Kyiv and said Ukraine should become a full EU members at some point. HUMAN TOLL * Thousands more civilians have been killed in Ukraine than the official toll of 3,381, the head of the United Nation's human rights monitoring mission said. * More than 8 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine since the start of the invasion, the U.N. migration agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 08:38 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine prepared to suspend the flow of some Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point, as it claimed battlefield gains over invading Russian forces, including the recapture of four villages around the second city of Kharkiv. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian troops had recaptured the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshki, Borshchova and Slobozhanske, in a pocket north of Kharkiv in recent days, according to a spokesperson for the main Ukrainian force near Kharkiv. * Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said the region was attacked 22 times over the previous 24 hours.

* In the southern port of Mariupol, Russian forces continued their assault on the Azovstal steel plant where the city's last defenders are holed up. An aide to the mayor said at least 100 civilians were still trapped there. * Asked if Russia would rule out a preemptive tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia's deputy foreign minister said the option was clearly set out in its military doctrine, RIA reported.

DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS * The U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $40 billion more aid for Ukraine as Congress races to keep military aid flowing and boost the government in Kyiv.

* Biden's nominee to be the next ambassador to Ukraine, veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, was expected to easily win confirmation to a crucial position that has been vacant for three years after a smooth confirmation hearing. * Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the highest-ranking German government official to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, announced the reopening of the German embassy in Kyiv and said Ukraine should become a full EU members at some point.

HUMAN TOLL * Thousands more civilians have been killed in Ukraine than the official toll of 3,381, the head of the United Nation's human rights monitoring mission said.

* More than 8 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine since the start of the invasion, the U.N. migration agency said. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman, Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022