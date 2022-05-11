Ukraine prepared to suspend the flow of some Russian gas to Europe through a key transit point, as it claimed battlefield gains over invading Russian forces, including the recapture of four villages around the second city of Kharkiv. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian troops had recaptured the settlements of Cherkaski Tyshky, Ruski Tyshki, Borshchova and Slobozhanske, in a pocket north of Kharkiv in recent days, according to a spokesperson for the main Ukrainian force near Kharkiv. * Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said the region was attacked 22 times over the previous 24 hours.

* In the southern port of Mariupol, Russian forces continued their assault on the Azovstal steel plant where the city's last defenders are holed up. An aide to the mayor said at least 100 civilians were still trapped there. * Asked if Russia would rule out a preemptive tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia's deputy foreign minister said the option was clearly set out in its military doctrine, RIA reported.

DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS * The U.S. House of Representatives approved more than $40 billion more aid for Ukraine as Congress races to keep military aid flowing and boost the government in Kyiv.

* Biden's nominee to be the next ambassador to Ukraine, veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, was expected to easily win confirmation to a crucial position that has been vacant for three years after a smooth confirmation hearing. * Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the highest-ranking German government official to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, announced the reopening of the German embassy in Kyiv and said Ukraine should become a full EU members at some point.

HUMAN TOLL * Thousands more civilians have been killed in Ukraine than the official toll of 3,381, the head of the United Nation's human rights monitoring mission said.

* More than 8 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine since the start of the invasion, the U.N. migration agency said. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman, Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)