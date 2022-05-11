Left Menu

New Delhi: PM Modi attends Defence Investiture Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Updated: 11-05-2022 09:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the ceremony, Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service, Decorations were conferred.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said. "Attended the ceremony in which Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred." (ANI)

