New Delhi: PM Modi attends Defence Investiture Ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 09:31 IST
In the ceremony, Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service, Decorations were conferred.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said. "Attended the ceremony in which Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred." (ANI)
