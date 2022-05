Iran's Tasnim says Revolutionary Guards fired on positions in Iraq's Erbil

Iranian semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp had targeted positions of what it described as terrorist groups in Iraq's Erbil. "Headquarters of terrorist groups in Iraq's northern region, including the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, have been targeted in the past by the Revolutionary Guards on several occasions," Tasnim added.

The Revolutionary Guards said in March it had targeted Israeli "strategic centres" in Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil, state media reported.

