Ukrainian forces damage Russian navy ship in Black Sea -military spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:36 IST
Ukrainian forces have damaged a modern Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, setting it on fire, a spokesman for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine said on Thursday.
Spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk said in an online post that the Vsevolod Bobrov had been struck near Snake Island, the scene of renewed fighting in recent days, but did not give details. The tiny island is located near Ukraine's sea border with Romania.
