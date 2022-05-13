Left Menu

MHA writes states, police forces, Central agencies to recommend names for President's Police Medal on I-Day

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states, Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central agencies to recommend names for the award of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 11:36 IST
MHA writes states, police forces, Central agencies to recommend names for President's Police Medal on I-Day
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to all states, Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central agencies to recommend names for the award of President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day this year. Dispatched on May 10, the letter mentioned that all recommendations needed to be submitted by May 15 and that the matter should be given "top priority".

The letter was sent to home secretaries of all the states and UTs except Meghalaya, Mizoram and Lakshadweep; and to the Directors General of Police of all the states and UTs. A similar letter was also sent to the Directors Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Special Protection Group (SPG) and North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA).

Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Assam Rifles (through LOAR) were also asked to recommend names of eligible candidates on time. The secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Cabinet Secretary were also asked to select names and sent it to the MHA timely.

Similar letters were also sent on March 3 and April 20 this year too. "Please refer to this Ministry's letter of even number dated March 3, 2022, and subsequent letter dated April 20, 2022, on the subject cited above vide which recommendations have been called for by May 15, 2022, and to say that the same has not been received till date," says the letter.

"It is, therefore, requested that the deadline fixed vide above referred letters for submission of recommendations relating to the subject cited awards may kindly be adhered strictly," It mentions. "It is again reiterated that recommendations received after May 15, 2022, shall not be entertained by this Ministry. This may be accorded TOP PRIORITY." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022