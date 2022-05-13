Official stresses on behaviour change communication to bring visual cleanliness in villages

A senior official of the Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday asked states to continue to ensure ODF Sustainability while prioritising those households that are yet to have access under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G).

The third meeting of the National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) under SBM-G Phase II for consideration of the annual implementation plans of all states and union territories for the financial year 2022-23 was held on Friday.

Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, called for the continuation of retrofitting, behaviour change communication, and cleanliness activities to bring about visual cleanliness to all villages that would lead to a dramatic improvement in the village environment.

Mahajan emphasised on the importance and need to accelerate activities pertaining to the management of biodegradable waste, grey water, plastic waste and faecal sludge.

Arun Baroka, Special Secretary of DDWS and Mission Director of SBM-G, spoke on the funding norms for solid and liquid waste management, key policy interventions and other major initiatives such as Swachh Survekshan Grameen, according to a statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry.

It was recommended that villages which have either solid waste management or liquid waste management assets may be easily converted to the ODF Plus Model category. Besides, those villages which are either aspirational or have a population more than 5,000 may also be taken up on priority.

