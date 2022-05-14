Two arrested with 48 kg ganja, Rs 34 lakh cash in Siliguri
PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 14-05-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were arrested in Siliguri in northern West Bengal with 48 kg ganja and a huge amount of cash, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, Siliguri Metropolitan Police raided Sukanta Pally in Matigara and nabbed two persons on Friday.
Among those arrested was a woman, a police officer said.
A total of 48 kg ganja and Rs 34.40 lakh in cash were found with them, he said.
A case has been filed and an investigation is underway to nab the other members of the racket, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Siliguri
- West Bengal
- Matigara
- Sukanta Pally
- Siliguri Metropolitan Police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TMC MP Dola Sen slams BJP for 'divisive politics' over Siliguri MLA's statehood demand for North Bengal
Santosh Trophy: West Bengal thrash Manipur to set up final clash with hosts Kerala
Kerala, West Bengal to lock horns in 75th NFC for Santosh Trophy Final
West Bengal Governor and Babul Supriyo engage in war of words over MLA oath
Ministers' panel unanimous on 28 pc GST on casino, online gaming, horse racing: West Bengal FM