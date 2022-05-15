Left Menu

3 involved in arranging fake bails nabbed; advocate mastermind at large

As soon as they accepted the amount, they were nabbed from the Faridabad court premises, police said.During interrogation, they revealed that the advocate, whose name the police did not reveal, also used to produce fake drivers in road accident cases for obtaining bail.We have taken the trio on a three-day police remand.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 15-05-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 00:51 IST
3 involved in arranging fake bails nabbed; advocate mastermind at large
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang, headed by an advocate, that arranged fake witnesses for obtaining bail. The advocate is yet to be nabbed, they said.

The gang was active since 2019 and has managed to obtained bails in at least 50 matters from different courts, the police said.

The three arrested are Jamshed, a resident of Madalpur Dhauj; Sanjay from Dabua Colony; and Manish, a resident of Sanjay Colony.

''The advocate used to produce fake witnesses after arranging fake personal IDs depending on the facts of bail matters. Efforts are on to trace the advocate who is said to be the kingpin of the gang,'' Narender Kadiyan, DCP (crime), Faridabad, said.

Based on inputs, the Faridabad Crime Branch sent a head constable as a decoy customer to the trio asking them to make forged documents on payment of Rs 5,000. As soon as they accepted the amount, they were nabbed from the Faridabad court premises, police said.

During interrogation, they revealed that the advocate, whose name the police did not reveal, also used to produce fake drivers in road accident cases for obtaining bail.

''We have taken the trio on a three-day police remand. Further investigation is on,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
3
Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with An Informative Social Media AMA, Giveaways & Markdowns To Help IT Learners Advance Their Careers

Tech-Learning Platform ‘Coding Ninjas’ to Celebrate Its 6th Anniversary with...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's center; Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022