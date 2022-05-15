3 involved in arranging fake bails nabbed; advocate mastermind at large

Faridabad police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang, headed by an advocate, that arranged fake witnesses for obtaining bail. The advocate is yet to be nabbed, they said.

The gang was active since 2019 and has managed to obtained bails in at least 50 matters from different courts, the police said.

The three arrested are Jamshed, a resident of Madalpur Dhauj; Sanjay from Dabua Colony; and Manish, a resident of Sanjay Colony.

''The advocate used to produce fake witnesses after arranging fake personal IDs depending on the facts of bail matters. Efforts are on to trace the advocate who is said to be the kingpin of the gang,'' Narender Kadiyan, DCP (crime), Faridabad, said.

Based on inputs, the Faridabad Crime Branch sent a head constable as a decoy customer to the trio asking them to make forged documents on payment of Rs 5,000. As soon as they accepted the amount, they were nabbed from the Faridabad court premises, police said.

During interrogation, they revealed that the advocate, whose name the police did not reveal, also used to produce fake drivers in road accident cases for obtaining bail.

''We have taken the trio on a three-day police remand. Further investigation is on,'' the DCP said.

