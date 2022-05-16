Iran's foreign minister plans to visit UAE on Monday - spokesperson
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:34 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's foreign minister is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, welcoming the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as the Gulf state's president last week.
"Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hossein Amirabdollahian
- Iranian
- United Arab Emirates
- Iran
- Saeed Khatibzadeh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian on spying charges by May 21 - ISNA
Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian on spying charges by May 21 -ISNA
Iran plans execution of Iranian-Swedish researcher by May 21
Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian on spying charges by May 21 -ISNA
Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian national Djalali by May 21 - ISNA