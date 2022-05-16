Left Menu

Iran's foreign minister plans to visit UAE on Monday - spokesperson

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:34 IST
Hossein Amirabdollahian Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran's foreign minister is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, welcoming the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as the Gulf state's president last week.

"Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

