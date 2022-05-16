Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 2 minor boys drown in pond

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:28 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor brothers drowned while taking bath in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 9 am.

The deceased, identified as Shyam Sharma (12), and his brother Sagar Sharma (10), natives of Mahka village in the Kharsia area, entered the village pond for a bath. They slipped into the deep waters and failed to come out, the official said.

The two were later pulled out of the pond by their relatives and taken to Kharsia hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case was registered, the official said.

