PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:51 IST
KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Kolkata, May 16: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.60,400.00(60,400.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.60,500.00(60,500.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.50,900.00(51,000.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,300.00(48,400.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,050.00(49,150.00) Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

