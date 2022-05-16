KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata, May 16: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.60,400.00(60,400.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.60,500.00(60,500.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.50,900.00(51,000.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.48,300.00(48,400.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.49,050.00(49,150.00) Per 10 Gms.

----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)