Punjab Transport minister finds irregularities at Bathinda RTA office after surprise check

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday found various irregularities in permits and bus timetables while conducting a surprise check at the office of the Regional Transport Authority in Bathinda.

He directed Principal Secretary (transport) Vikas Garg to investigate the matter and report him within a week.

The minister said reports of irregularities in the RTA office were being received for several days. There were irregularities in the bus timetable prepared by the office and many permits were reportedly issued illegally, he said.

''Some genuine bus operators were not given permits and many were not given due space in the timetable,'' Bhullar was quoted as saying in an official release.

''Reports of occupation of the RTA office by private bus operators also came true when employees of New Deep, Orbit and other private bus operators were found sitting there during the surprise check,'' he said.

Bhullar instructed the office staff to rectify the shortcomings immediately otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

The minister also reviewed the functioning of the Bathinda bus stand taking stock of sanitation, potable water and other facilities. He also spoke to the passengers about the problems they faced at the bus stand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)