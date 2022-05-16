Left Menu

CBI sends back inspector involved in scuffle with security guard, police to parent dept

A Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) Inspector, who had joined the probe agency in mid-April, was sent back to his parent department office of the Chief Commissioner GST & Customs Guwahati Zone on Monday, after he was allegedly involved in a scuffle with a security guard and police near his residence in Faridabad, said CBI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 23:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) Inspector, who had joined the probe agency in mid-April, was sent back to his parent department office of the Chief Commissioner GST & Customs Guwahati Zone on Monday, after he was allegedly involved in a scuffle with a security guard and police near his residence in Faridabad, said CBI. The inspector has been identified as Ashish Solanki. He was allegedly involved in a scuffle with a guard in his colony on Sunday night. While today afternoon, he allegedly got into scuffle with the police in Faridabad.

"CBI took immediate action against him. And today itself ordered his repatriation to his parent department which is the office of the Chief Commissioner GST and Customs Guwahati Zone," CBI official told ANI "His parent department has also been advised to take further disciplinary action. This is part of CBI's zero tolerance towards unfair treatment of its personnel," he added. (ANI)

