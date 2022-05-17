Left Menu

CBI to probe paper leak of HP cops recruitment test: CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:37 IST
CBI to probe paper leak of HP cops recruitment test: CM
The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hand over to the CBI a case of the leakage of question papers of the recruitment test for constables. In a hurriedly called press conference at his official residence Oakover here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has decided to hand over the probe into the case to the CBI.

The first reason for entrusting the task to the central investigative agency is to ensure fairness and impartiality in the probe, he said.

The case was currently being investigated by a special investigating team of the state police which itself was conducting the written test for the recruitment of constables, he added.

