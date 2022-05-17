Left Menu

Colonel Dharamvir, hero of the Battle of Longewala, passes away

Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:37 IST
Colonel Dharamvir, hero of the Battle of Longewala, passes away
Colonel Dharamvir, war hero of Battle of Longewala, passed away in Gurugram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram. He had commanded 23 Punjab between 1992 and 94.

His role in the movie Border based in the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna. Colonel Dharamvir was a young officer during the 1971 war. During a border patrol on December 4 from Longewala post, he heard sound of Pakistani tanks moving towards India and alerted his seniors. The Indian Army and Air Force took necessary measures after receiving the crucial information.

He had said in an interview that only 20 to 22 Indian jawans were there at the border post and they kept the Pak army occupied for the night. They got help from the IAF in the morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022