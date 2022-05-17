Left Menu

Eskom welcomes sentence handed for stealing cables

In a statement, Eskom bemoaned the theft of critical cable and other infrastructure, which hampers the power utility’s ability to provide quality service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-05-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 22:02 IST
Eskom welcomes sentence handed for stealing cables
Eskom Gauteng’s Safety, Health, Environment, Risk, and Quality Manager, Kith Maitisa, said sentences like the ones meted out to the men send a message that transgressors will be punished. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom has welcomed the hefty sentence handed down by the Bronkhorstspruit Regional Court to two men who were found guilty of stealing copper cables, which belong to the power utility.

The two men – Anye Nkwenti and Happy Dube – were sentenced to 12 and 15 years, respectively, behind bars earlier this month after the court found them guilty of possession of stolen property and malicious damage to essential infrastructure .

In a statement, Eskom bemoaned the theft of critical cable and other infrastructure, which hampers the power utility's ability to provide quality service.

"The theft of cables, overhead lines, transformers and conductors costs Eskom approximately R2 billion per year. Illegal electricity connections and cable theft often lead to prolonged power outages and compromise the quality of supply, which affects businesses, essential services, as well as the day-to-day lives of society, and this has a negative impact on the economy."

Eskom Gauteng's Safety, Health, Environment, Risk, and Quality Manager, Kith Maitisa, said sentences like the ones meted out to the men send a message that transgressors will be punished.

"Gauteng experiences a lot of cable theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure. The arrests are part of our heightened efforts to curb criminal acts that affect customers, disrupt people's livelihoods and the future of the country," Maitisa said.

Earlier this year, Eskom revealed that in an effort to clamp down on cable theft and other security related challenges, it has added at least 450 more security guards, and has begun the use of drone and infrared technology.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022