Missile test by North Korea imminent, South Korea says

A new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test by North Korea is imminent, but Pyongyang is unlikely to test a nuclear weapon this weekend while U.S. President Joe Biden visits Seoul, a South Korean official said on Wednesday.

Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo said that U.S. military "strategic assets" are ready to be mobilised if North Korea stages a serious provocation.

