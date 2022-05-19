Ask ASI to look for 'signs of Hindu temple' in Shahi Idgah mosque: Petition in Mathura court

An application was moved in a court here on Thursday for sending an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) team to the Shahi Idgah Masjid to report on the presence of ''signs of a Hindu temple'' there.

Two separate applications on the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute were filed in the court of the civil judge senior division by petitioner Manish Yadav.

''In one application, the court has been requested to seek a report from a team of the ASI on the presence of signs of a Hindu temple in the mosque,'' Deepak Sharma, counsel for the petitioner, said.

In the second application, the court has been requested to issue directions for the installation of CCTV cameras inside the Shahi Idgah mosque of Mathura to ensure that the ''signs of the temple'' present there are protected, Sharma said.

The court has also been requested to pass an order to ban entry into the mosque for people other than those residing on the Idgah premises and to direct the home department principal secretary to monitor the mosque and ensure that the temple signs are protected for legal witness, the petitioner's counsel added.

The counsel said the petitioner has expressed apprehensions that the signs of the temple inside the mosque could be defaced, removed or damaged.

The Shahi Idgah mosque is located in the same complex as the Katra Keshav Dev Temple.

