Left Menu

Ask ASI to look for 'signs of Hindu temple' in Shahi Idgah mosque: Petition in Mathura court

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:48 IST
Ask ASI to look for 'signs of Hindu temple' in Shahi Idgah mosque: Petition in Mathura court
  • Country:
  • India

An application was moved in a court here on Thursday for sending an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) team to the Shahi Idgah Masjid to report on the presence of ''signs of a Hindu temple'' there.

Two separate applications on the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute were filed in the court of the civil judge senior division by petitioner Manish Yadav.

''In one application, the court has been requested to seek a report from a team of the ASI on the presence of signs of a Hindu temple in the mosque,'' Deepak Sharma, counsel for the petitioner, said.

In the second application, the court has been requested to issue directions for the installation of CCTV cameras inside the Shahi Idgah mosque of Mathura to ensure that the ''signs of the temple'' present there are protected, Sharma said.

The court has also been requested to pass an order to ban entry into the mosque for people other than those residing on the Idgah premises and to direct the home department principal secretary to monitor the mosque and ensure that the temple signs are protected for legal witness, the petitioner's counsel added.

The counsel said the petitioner has expressed apprehensions that the signs of the temple inside the mosque could be defaced, removed or damaged.

The Shahi Idgah mosque is located in the same complex as the Katra Keshav Dev Temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022