EU exploring using oligarchs' frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine -von der Leyen
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 03:02 IST
The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. I think Russia should also make its contribution," she told ZDF television.
