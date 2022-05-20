Russian shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk kills 13 -regional governor

Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk has killed 13 civilians over the past 24 hours, the regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said on Friday.

Twelve were killed in the town of Sievierodonesk, where a Russian assault has been unsuccessful, he said. The town and the city of Lysychansk are in an area where Russian troops have launched an offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)