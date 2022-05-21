Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole for Spanish GP
Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 21-05-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 20:36 IST
Formula One world championship leader Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with main rival Max Verstappen qualifying alongside on the front row for Red Bull.
Spaniard Carlos Sainz will line up in third place on Sunday for Ferrari with George Russell taking the fourth slot for Mercedes.
